A Silly Dog Waits Outside Until a Human Pretends to Open an Invisible Screen Door to Let Him In

Dog Waits for Invisible Door to Open

A very silly but well-mannered dog who lives with the Kendall family in Santa Rosa, California very patiently waits at the door for one of his humans come and open the screen door to let him in. Hilariously, the dog doesn’t realize that there is no screen door and that his beloved humans are just pretending.

