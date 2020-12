A slightly baffled human who wanted to know why her Roomba kept switching off in the middle of cleaning the floor, so they set up a camera to find out what was going on. It turns out that the family dog, unlike other canines, didn’t fully appreciate the work that the robotic cleaner was doing and switched it off whenever it tried to resume its duties.

