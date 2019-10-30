Lively Dog Invites a Tiny Tortoise to Play With Her

A lively dog named Juno, who usually hides away when her housemate Tilly comes out for a nightly constitutional, instead invited the tiny Hermann’s tortoise to play with her. Juno repeatedly tossed an apple-shaped toy at Tilly and then ran a short distance away as if she believed the tortoise would throw the toy back. Yet despite the difference in their sizes and respective natures, Juno and Tilly seemed to enjoy each other’s company quite a bit.

Under close supervision of their owner, Jocelyn Levy, 14-year-old tortoise Tilly was let out for a walk on the evening of October 17. Usually, Juno the pooch hides herself away in the house…but on this occasion Juno stayed and played with Tilly.