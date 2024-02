Clever Chihuahua Toggles Springy Doorstop Whenever He Wants Food or Water

A very clever Chihuahua named Ambrose gets his human Kay‘s attention by toggling the springy doorstop that’s attached to the wall. This way, the little dog can easily let her know when he wants a refill on food and/or water.

Ambrose Is Also Good at Other Tricks

