Vocal Little Dog Takes Over Human’s Karaoke Session

A vocal little cavabichon named Leo loves to sing karaoke with his beloved human Cali and sometimes even beats her to the opening line. At other times, Leo is happy to just sing to the music playing in the background. Either way, Cali and Leo make a great musical pair.

