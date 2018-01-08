Laughing Squid

A Clever Dog Repeatedly Drags a Blue Plastic Sled Up a Snowy Hill to Ride It Back Down to the Bottom

Australian Shepherd Sledding

Wanting to take advantage of the snowy weather, a very clever and resourceful Australian shepherd named Secret eagerly dragged a blue toboggan up a hill, set herself upon the sled and flew down the hill with the apparent glee. Once she reached the bottom of the hill, she started the process all over again According to her human, this is one of Secret’s most favorite things to do.

Sledding!?? We finally got enough snow to really sled yesterday and Secret couldn’t be more thrilled! It’s definitely one of her favorite activities, she probably went down this hill 50 times today!

Secret is also quite the artist who has her very own studio in the garage. Additionally, she loves to do yoga moves with her human.

