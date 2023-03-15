Dog Scared of Cats Becomes Foster Mom to Kittens

A beautiful border collie named Phoebe, who once had a healthy fear of cats, became a loving substitute mom to two sets of kittens whom her photographer human, Aki Yamaguchi, brought home to foster. Yamaguchi was concerned at first but after a slow and supervised introduction, it all worked out for everyone in the end.

I had been wanting to foster a kitten (wasn’t planning on this young though) or two for Phoebe. She is scared of cats and it’s hard to work with cats when you don’t have one at home. So my reason is solely to help Phoebe, but it comes with other great benefits. One, I’m helping the kittens. I’m going to socialize the heck out of these two, so when they get adopted, they will have happier lives. Two, my son is learning to care for baby animals.