Kratu the Rambunctious Rescue Dog Hilariously Runs Amok During Agility Section of the Crufts Dog Show

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kratu, the happy-go-lucky therapy dog from Romania who attempted to run the Crufts dog show agility course in 2019, once again stole the audience’s collective hearts during Crufts 2020. The rambunctious rescue hilariously ran amok on the agility course, going into the tunnel, taking an aimless lap around before heading back in again.

Rescue dog Kratu is back on the main arena at Crufts 2020 and is more hilarious than ever!

The pièce de résistance, however, was when Kratu grabbed the pole from a course hurdle and attempted to bring it into the tunnel.