Happy-Go-Lucky Therapy Dog Makes a Hilarious Attempt to Run the Crufts Dog Show Agility Course

A Romanian therapy dog named Kratu with a wonderful happy-go-lucky personality won over the hearts of the audience and of the announcers at the Crufts Dog Show in 2018 when he made an adorable attempt to successfully complete the agility course of the program. In all his effervescent splendor, Kratu found that he preferred the attention of the crowd over a perfectly executed program.

Actually there is actually a proper route that they are supposed to take and Kratu is not taking it is all.

Kratu’s 2018 performance proved so popular that he was invited back for the 2019 event where he put on even more of a show.

via Deadspin