Little Dog Refuses to Come Down Off His High Horse

Animal lover Emily Sebryk spoke with The Dodo about the special bond that exists between a spry Australian shepherd named Robin Hood and a gorgeous Andalusian horse named Teddy. The canine-equine duo met when Robin came into Sebryk’s household in the winter of 2019. The two have been inseparable ever since.

They’ve been friends for over three years now. Robin’s grown up with Teddy. Robin started riding Teddy pretty much the first night I brought him home. The relationship is one of the most important things in his whole little life.

Robin enjoys riding upon Teddy’s back so much that he can get a bit stubborn and refuses to get off his high horse. The pair also gets into a bit of mischief together, like stealing carrots from the cabinet in the stable. The relationship is solid and loving.

It’s such a joy to watch them. The relationship is so pure and honest. I love it. every time I see them together – this is just the best. We’re just this happy little trio.