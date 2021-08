Talented Dog Plays a Competitive Game of Volleyball With Norwegian Olympic Gold Medalists

A very talented dog named Kiara played a really competitive game of volleyball with the members of the Beachvolley Vikings, an Olympic gold medal-winning team from Norway. Kiara, who is the team’s mascot, can not only really hold her own with the humans in the game but is a pro with an assist.

Kiara also watches videos with the team in order to improve her game.

Kiara is also teaching the next generation of dogs how to play the game.

