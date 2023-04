Staff Encourages Resident Dog to Leave Pawprints in Wet Cement in Front of New Veterinary Clinic

While the Oakdale Veterinary Group in California was constructing its new clinic, the staff walked their resident dog Mowgli across the wet cement of the new walkway in front so his adorable pawprints would be imprinted there for a long time.

M O W G L I has put his stamp of approval on the concrete! Our new building is coming along and we can’t wait to show you

Mowgli has been featured in several of Oakdale’s videos about dog care and behavior.