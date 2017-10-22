Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Lively Little Dog Loves to Adorably Retrieve Whatever She Can From Wherever She Can

by at on

Ripley Fetching Ball Under Rug

A really adorable dog named Ripley, who is a rescued mix of dachshund, pug and chihuahua, evidently loves a good game of fetch. Despite how well an item is hidden, Ripley will always find and retrieve whatever she can from wherever she can, no matter how high or low she has to go. According to her human Mark Reynolds, Ripley lives this kind of stuff.

Whether it’s getting balls, stuffing, or treats, Ripley loves to retrieve stuff. …She’s a rescue but the dna test came back as Dachshund and Pug, with a bit of Chihuahua.

Ripley Dog Fetch Tower

via reddit


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy