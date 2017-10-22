A Lively Little Dog Loves to Adorably Retrieve Whatever She Can From Wherever She Can

A really adorable dog named Ripley, who is a rescued mix of dachshund, pug and chihuahua, evidently loves a good game of fetch. Despite how well an item is hidden, Ripley will always find and retrieve whatever she can from wherever she can, no matter how high or low she has to go. According to her human Mark Reynolds, Ripley lives this kind of stuff.
Whether it’s getting balls, stuffing, or treats, Ripley loves to retrieve stuff. …She’s a rescue but the dna test came back as Dachshund and Pug, with a bit of Chihuahua.
via reddit