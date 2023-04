An Adorable Dog That Looks Just Like Snoopy

An adorable mini-sheepadoodle named Bayley has a white face, a black nose, and black ears that make him look just like Snoopy, the iconic dog from Peanuts. Bayley sees the resemblance as well.

I got a new toy! My mom says his name is Snoopy. I think he looks like me.

via Boing Boing