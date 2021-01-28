Helpful Dog Loads the Dishwasher With Dirty Dishes

An incredibly thoughtful Doberman pinscher named Amelie, who lives in the town of Lehmrade in Northern Germany, quite helpfull loaded the dishwasher one dirty dish and piece of silverware at a time. Amelie’s human, filmmaker Luca Neumann, explained that they’ve been training the incredibly good-natured dog to help out around the house for the past five years.

We started to train her tricks when she was two years old, which means that she learned a lot…There’re some tricks which took really a long time to teach her, but this one with the dishes was quite easy for her to understand.

Perhaps Amelie was just cleaning up after herself.

Here are some other tricks that Amelie has learned over time (including putting on a mask whenever she goes outside.)