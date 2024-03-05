Devoted Dog Keeps His Human Safe During an Epileptic Seizure

While Jaime Simpson was lying on the couch, attempting to catch some good footage of her dog Echo sitting on top of the refrigerator, her body sent off an aura that signaled that she was about to have an epileptic seizure.
Echo quickly stopped what he was doing, barked, and grabbed his human’s medicine for her to take. Unfortunately, Jaime had already started seizing, so Echo jumped onto her body to ensure she didn’t dislocate any bones or get hurt in any way.
During this video, Echo brought preventative medication but it was too late. An “aura” had presented and I was beginning to enter a seizure. Echo barked to alert that a big seizure was happening.
Jaime stated that Echo helps her to live independently, as she loses time when she has a seizure.
During seizures, I have no idea what’s happening. Echo is the reason for my safety and independence when I’m alone or in public.My seizure became a little more aggressive but he stayed regardless and I’m proud of him.I had to cut the video quite a bit because the seizure was longer and the video was over 3 hours.
Echo Also Alerts Jaime to Other Health Concerns
Jaime Was Finally Able to Get Footage of Echo on the Refrigerator After All