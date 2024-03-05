Devoted Dog Keeps His Human Safe During an Epileptic Seizure

@embracingecho It’s quite embarrassing to post this but I think it’s good advocacy for Epilepsy During this video, Echo brought preventative medication but it was too late An “aura” had presented and I was beginning to enter a seizure. Echo barked to alert that a big seizure was happening. He laid on my body to prevent dislocations. During seizures, I have no idea what’s happening. Echo is the reason for my safety and independence when I’m alone or in public. My seizure became a little more aggressive but he stayed regardless and im proud of him. I had to cut the video quite a bit because the seizure was longer and the video was over 3 hours. #seizureawareness #servicedog #epilepsy #seizureresponse #assistancedog #seizurealertdog ? what was I made for? – Instrumental – Wheeler

While Jaime Simpson was lying on the couch, attempting to catch some good footage of her dog Echo sitting on top of the refrigerator, her body sent off an aura that signaled that she was about to have an epileptic seizure.

Echo quickly stopped what he was doing, barked, and grabbed his human’s medicine for her to take. Unfortunately, Jaime had already started seizing, so Echo jumped onto her body to ensure she didn’t dislocate any bones or get hurt in any way.

Jaime stated that Echo helps her to live independently, as she loses time when she has a seizure.

Echo is the reason for my safety and independence when I'm alone or in public.My seizure became a little more aggressive but he stayed regardless and I'm proud of him.I had to cut the video quite a bit because the seizure was longer and the video was over 3 hours.

Echo Also Alerts Jaime to Other Health Concerns

@embracingecho Today I caught Echo alerting to a POTs episode. This is a heart condition related to VEDS. In all honesty, almost all my conditions are related to VEDS. It makes me dizzy and sometimes even faint. The entire video of him tasking is a little over 8 minutes. I shortened it but will but the full uncut video without music and full audio on a different platform for educational and training purposes. It’s so strange to watch myself feeling poorly but I hope it advocates for someone else going through it too. #POTSawareness #service dog #chronicillness #medicalalertdog #EDSawareness #servicedog ? To build a home – ??????????? ??