Nimble Dog Effortlessly Jumps Across a Canal

@belleryanooo52
#dog #foryou #fyp #lovedog #cutedog is that explosive enough?
An incredibly nimble Belgian Malinois named belleryanooo52 took a flying leap and effortlessly jumped across a canal. The talented pooch completed also this very same task while wearing a pair of wings.
@belleryanooo52
Your favorite baby, he came to the long jump again today #dog #dogsoftiktok #fyp #foryou
There is also a version of this jump in slow motion.
@belleryanooo52
Are u satisfied with the distance? Please give me three seconds ??????#dog #fyp
The dog also performs other amazing jumping tricks.
@belleryanooo52
##dog ##lovedog ##fyp ##foryou ##dogsoftiktok
@belleryanooo52
? MONTERO BY LIL NAS X BUT THE TRAP MASTERY REMIX – lil nas x