Nimble Dog Effortlessly Jumps Across a Canal

An incredibly nimble Belgian Malinois named belleryanooo52 took a flying leap and effortlessly jumped across a canal. The talented pooch completed also this very same task while wearing a pair of wings.

There is also a version of this jump in slow motion.

The dog also performs other amazing jumping tricks.

