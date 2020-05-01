Affectionate Family Dog Adorably Interrupts His Meteorologist Human’s Live Weather Report

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was giving a live weather report for FOX 13 News from his home in Tampa, Florida, his incredibly affectionate dog named Brody adorably interrupted the show mid-forecast with an urgent need for attention.

Now that FOX 13 meteorologist Paul Dellegatto is back inside the studios, a lot of you are missing his at-home sidekick, Brody. Here’s a throwback to earlier this month when Brody stole the show.

There seems to be something special about weather reports that attract household cats and dogs.

Delgatto was thrilled to learn that Mark Hamill himself took notice of Brody’s adorable photobomb, which also impressed his daughter.