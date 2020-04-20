Outgoing Cat Becomes Part of Her Meteorologist Human’s Weather Report While He’s On Air From Home

A rather outgoing and very furry cat named Betty found herself on television while her meteorologist human Jeff Lyon gave an on-air weather report for WFIE News in Evansville, Indiana. Lyons and anchor Jackie Monroe offer behind the scenes look at how Betty became part of the show.

So, Betty is now viral on the Internet ! I’ve had a lot of requests for the video, so here is the behind-the-scenes (thanks to Jackie Monroe at the studio) and then what went over the air. As you can see, Betty needs to be limbered up before showtime !

Betty (and animated parts of her) are now a regular part of Lyon’s reports from home.

Lyons also did a Live Q & A for all of Betty’s fans.