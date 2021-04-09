Timid Dog Watching ‘Star Wars’ For the First Time Hides Behind the Couch When Darth Vader Appears

@rustymetalcreation
A somewhat timid golden retriever named Ellie sat down to watch Star Wars for the very first time. All was well until Darth Vader came onto the screen. Vader’s imposing stature and deep voice, however, sent Ellie hiding behind the sofa where she waited until everything was okay.
Ellie vs Darth Vader
@rustymetalcreation
