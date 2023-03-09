Water Loving Dog Enjoys a Day at the Water Park

A hydrophilic yellow lab named Maximillian showcased his love and talent for diving during the “Paws in the Pool” event at Frisco Water Park in Frisco, Texas. His human stated that Max, as he’s known, was a seal in another life.

the moment he sees water he’s gone. There’s no stopping him he definitely was a seal in his previous life.

She also said that Max particularly loves water parks as he has more visibility.

When all the like aqua parks close and they’re out of season, they do one or two days specifically for the dog and he loved that because obviously the water is clear so he sees everything and you can throw something and he actually goes and finds it and you know goes after it.

She first discovered Max’s love for water when she took him to a nearby lake. Max took off for the water, dived in, and didn’t surface for a while. His human thought she had lost her dog for good.

it was the second time that we went to lake with him and he just went straight into the water like he was underwater and I literally thought that you know that’s it, I lost my dog but then he came up with this massive rock in his mouth and I was like, oh well. I guess this is a thing.