A Silly Little Dog Intentionally Gets His Adorable Little Head Repeatedly Stuck in a Beverage Box

On April Fool’s Day 2012, a very silly little Worgi (Corgie/Westie mix) named Teddy caused a bit of a ruckus when he knocked over a bunch of bottles in an inexplicable pursuit of an almost empty Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beverage box that was stacked in the corner. Upon reaching his goal, Teddy promptly stuck his head into a small opening and got stuck. Luckily, his humans were close by and were able to come to the rescue. Yet as soon as they did, Teddy was back at it again and again and again, to the point where his humans were questioning his intelligence and their sanity.

