Tenacious Dog Finally Gets a Giant Stick Through Fence Gate After Several Unsuccessful Attempts

by at on

A wonderfully tenacious dog named Lupe quite admirably made repeated attempts to get both herself and the giant stick in her mouth through a fence gate. After getting just herself on the other side of the gate, Lupe gave the stick a few more tugs and, voilá, the stubborn stick came right through.

Every dog has its day, and this one certainly did when she figured out how to manoeuvre a huge stick through a small gate…the video shows how the cute dog, called Lupe, struggles to get the stick through the gateway, before finally figuring it out after several failed attempts.

Dog Gets Stick Through Fence



