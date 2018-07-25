Tenacious Dog Finally Gets a Giant Stick Through Fence Gate After Several Unsuccessful Attempts

A wonderfully tenacious dog named Lupe quite admirably made repeated attempts to get both herself and the giant stick in her mouth through a fence gate. After getting just herself on the other side of the gate, Lupe gave the stick a few more tugs and, voilá, the stubborn stick came right through.

