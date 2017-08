While out in the park one day, Kristen Bohlsen captured the very amusing sight of a stubborn golden retriever who quickly became an immoveable object the moment her human said it was time to leave. The dog even tried playing dead in the cutest way possible, but her human wasn’t having any of it. Surrounding park-goers noticed this adorable battle of the wills and applauded when the dog finally gave in.

The dog who REALLY wasn’t ready to leave just yet

via The Dodo