Hardworking Dog Gleefully Clears Birds From Airport Runways in Order to Prevent Aircraft Bird Strikes

Great Big Story went to Traverse City, Michigan to find out a bit more about K-9 Piper, a specially trained, hardworking border collie and his determined mission to clear birds such as geese, owls, crows and gulls from the runways of Cherry Capital Airport in order to prevent aircraft bird strikes. Piper’s human partner and handler Brian Edwards shared the importance of Piper’s job and just how much they both love it.
Birds can cause a lot of different types of damage. Most bird strikes are with smaller types of
birds that might just cause dents but if the bird is large enough and is ingested into an engine that can cause a serious failure….I don’t think Piper sees it as work. I think it’s all play to him.