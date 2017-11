Walking with my dog Bailey and he spotted this sandwich but couldn’t work out how to eat it.

While on a walk with his human in Stonehaven, Scotland , a very clever dog named Bailey came upon a sign featuring a yummy sandwich. Bailey must have thought he hit the jackpot with a giant sandwich all to himself . After giving a few sniffs, however, a confused Bailey couldn’t figure out how to get it of the sign and into his belly.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!