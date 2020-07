Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A beautiful black shepherd named Marley who acts as a service dog for special needs children, lives in beautiful harmony with his humans Paula and Addi, a little bunny, a fuzzy duckling, a couple of playful dachshunds, a few furry cats, a variety of adorable guinea pigs along with other animals.

Marley, who gets along with everyone, is happy to just lay on the sofa with anyone and/or everyone at his side.