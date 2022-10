Tired Dog Politely Asks Sleeping Cat to Leave His Bed

A gorgeous but tired Saluki dog named Nilo barked very politely at the orange kitten sleeping in his bed in a persistent effort to get it back for himself.

Nilo the Saluki dog (8 years old) getting frustrated with Dusty the cat (6 months old) when Dusty took over his bed.

No matter how much he barked, Dusty had no intention of moving. Eventually, Nilo gave up and decided he could share the bed after all.