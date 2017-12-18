Firefighters Heroically Rescue a Dog and the Human Who Went to Save Him After Falling Through the Ice

On December 11, 2017, Lt. Justin Mayton with the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District #1 in Roscoe, Illinois expertly and heroically set out onto the frozen Lake Legend where a man who had gotten stranded when his kayak sunk in an effort to rescue his dog Chewy who had fallen through the ice. Donning a proper ice suit and a rope tied around his waist, Mayton first attended to the man and got him safely onto a new kayak. Mayton then crossed a small patch of ice, where he was able to pull out a very cold and very scared Chewy, who appeared to only have enough energy to get himself out of the water. Luckily, Mayton grabbed hold of the dog and eventually the two were pulled in by the team waiting on shore. Another rescuer tossed a rope to Chewy’s human, who was also pulled to safety.
via ABC News