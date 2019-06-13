Laughing Squid

A Grown-Up Danny Torrance Reawakens His Psychic Powers in ‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’

Doctor Sleep is a fascinating sequel to The Shining finds Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) as a grown man trying to live with the enormous amount of psychological trauma put upon him by his father and other ghosts at The Overlook Hotel of his youth. After getting himself sober, Danny begins to use his rediscovered psychic powers to help other people, especially a young woman (Kyliegh Curran) like him who finds herself in danger.

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.”





