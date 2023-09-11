Musicians From Around the World Join Jackson Browne in an Incredible Performance of ‘Doctor My Eyes’

Talented musicians from around the world joined the great Jackson Browne in an incredible Playing for Change performance of “Doctor My Eyes”. Included in this performance were the legendary rhythm section of Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar, who both played on the prescient song with Browne in 1972.
Doctor My Eyes.” This Song Around The World reunites members of “The Section”— Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, who played on the original 1972 song. This reimagining blends the amazing musical stylings of Zakir Hussain, Giovanni Hidalgo, Char and 11 amazing musicians from around the globe, along with a special introduction of the extraordinarily talented Chavonne Stewart, who all collectively create an evocative piece that speaks to the unifying power of music.
Here is a list of all the musicians who played this amazing performance.
Jackson Browne- Vocals, Piano
Leland Sklar- Bass
Russ Kunkel- Percussion
Zakir Hussain- Tablas
Giovanni Hidalgo- Congas
Raul Maldonado- Guiro
Jorginho Gomes- Drums
Rajhesh Vaidhya- Veena
Char- Guitar
Sherieta Lewis- Vocals
Roselyn Williams- Vocals
Chavonne Stewart- Vocals
Mayla Valentin- Shakers
Rafael Pacheco- Cavaquinho
Ali Diarra- Xylophone
Bayakanda- Drum Group