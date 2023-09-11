Musicians From Around the World Join Jackson Browne in an Incredible Performance of ‘Doctor My Eyes’

Talented musicians from around the world joined the great Jackson Browne in an incredible Playing for Change performance of “Doctor My Eyes”. Included in this performance were the legendary rhythm section of Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar, who both played on the prescient song with Browne in 1972.

Doctor My Eyes.” This Song Around The World reunites members of “The Section”— Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, who played on the original 1972 song. This reimagining blends the amazing musical stylings of Zakir Hussain, Giovanni Hidalgo, Char and 11 amazing musicians from around the globe, along with a special introduction of the extraordinarily talented Chavonne Stewart, who all collectively create an evocative piece that speaks to the unifying power of music.

Here is a list of all the musicians who played this amazing performance.

Jackson Browne- Vocals, Piano Leland Sklar- Bass Russ Kunkel- Percussion Zakir Hussain- Tablas Giovanni Hidalgo- Congas Raul Maldonado- Guiro Jorginho Gomes- Drums Rajhesh Vaidhya- Veena Char- Guitar Sherieta Lewis- Vocals Roselyn Williams- Vocals Chavonne Stewart- Vocals Mayla Valentin- Shakers Rafael Pacheco- Cavaquinho Ali Diarra- Xylophone Bayakanda- Drum Group