DJI Mavic Air, An Ultraportable, Foldable 4K Camera Drone That Can Follow an Active Subject

DJI has released the Mavic Air, their new ultraportable, foldable 4K camera drone that boasts a 21 minute max flight time and can travel at speeds up to 42 MPH. As with the larger Mavic Pro, the Air features an onboard 4k camera mounted on a 3-axis mechanical gimbal for capturing smooth footage during flight. White, black, and red versions of the Mavic Air are available to purchase from the DJI shop.

As tall and wide as a smartphone when folded, the Mavic Air is an ultraportable drone that stretches the boundaries of what’s possible for a device its size. In addition to Horizontal, Vertical, and 180° panoramas, the Mavic Air stitches 25 photos together in just eight seconds to create crystal-clear 32 MP Sphere panoramas.1 View them from an immersive perspective with DJI Goggles.

ActiveTrack can sense up to 16 selectable subjects simultaneously,2 letting you choose the right tracking subject. With higher tracking precision and broader scenario applications, ActiveTrack follows targets even when they’re running, jumping, or cycling. (read more)