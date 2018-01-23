Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

DJI Mavic Air, An Ultraportable, Foldable 4K Camera Drone That Can Follow an Active Subject

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

DJI Mavic Air

DJI has released the Mavic Air, their new ultraportable, foldable 4K camera drone that boasts a 21 minute max flight time and can travel at speeds up to 42 MPH. As with the larger Mavic Pro, the Air features an onboard 4k camera mounted on a 3-axis mechanical gimbal for capturing smooth footage during flight. White, black, and red versions of the Mavic Air are available to purchase from the DJI shop.

As tall and wide as a smartphone when folded, the Mavic Air is an ultraportable drone that stretches the boundaries of what’s possible for a device its size. In addition to Horizontal, Vertical, and 180° panoramas, the Mavic Air stitches 25 photos together in just eight seconds to create crystal-clear 32 MP Sphere panoramas.1 View them from an immersive perspective with DJI Goggles.

ActiveTrack can sense up to 16 selectable subjects simultaneously,2 letting you choose the right tracking subject. With higher tracking precision and broader scenario applications, ActiveTrack follows targets even when they’re running, jumping, or cycling. (read more)

A post shared by DJI (@djiglobal) on

DJI Mavic Air

DJI Mavic Air

DJI Mavic Air

DJI Mavic Air

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy