A Very Nimble DJ Who Spins While Riding a Bicycle

Dom Whiting is a very talented DJ who quite nimbly simultaneously spins, drops some DnB beats, and livestreams his performances, all while riding his bicycle. Whitings takes his traveling DJ show all across the United Kingdom, with performances in cities like Cardiff, Brighton, Bristol, London, Oxfordshire, and Marlow, and Buckinghamshire.

Probably DJ’in on me Bike

via b3ta