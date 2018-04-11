Sleek Modern Bathroom Designs by Olympia Ceramica Inspired by Old and New School DJ Gear

Gianluca Paludi, the artistic director for Olympia Ceramica, has created a series of stunningly sleek modern bathroom designs that take a cue from the spinning world of DJ’s. The deeply inset sinks look like turntables, while the faucets cut diagonally across the sinks as if it were the stylus arm and the mirror features old-school equalizer lights. Aptly titled “Vinyl“, these designs will be making their debut appearance at Salone del Mobile.Milano, which takes place April 17 – 22, 2018.
images via Vinyl Press Kit
via design milk