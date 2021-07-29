Compassionate Diver Releases a Helpless Stingray Who Was Tangled Up in an Ilegal Fishing Line

While sailing the waters of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain, a very compassionate diver spotted a stingray who was helplessly caught in a fishing line. The diver went into the water, took out a pair of scissors, cut the line, and quickly released the cartilaginous fish from the trap. According to the diver, whoever was fishing there should not have been doing so at that depth.

From the boat I could see the reflections of the stingray under the water. I did not hesitate to jump to help her, she was entangled in a fishing gear located in an illegal depth. In that same fishing gear, there were several dead specimens, but this ray had a second chance.