Lead Singer of Disturbed Comforts a Young Girl Who Was Crying in the Audience During a Live Show

During a live show in West Palm Beach, Florida, Disturbed lead singer David Draiman saw Rita Mitrofanov, her husband, and their young daughter Sophia in the first row, thought Sophia was adorable, and called them up to the stage. Caught off guard, Sophia became frightened by all the attention and started to cry. Rather than move on, Draiman walked up to the little girl and apologized to her, letting her know that he didn’t mean to scare her.

I’m very proud of you. You’re awesome. It’s okay baby, I didn’t mean to scare you. You okay? You promise? … oh darling, you’re making me feel terrible now. You’re sure you’re okay?… This little girl has been siging her heart out the entire show. She knows so many of the songs.

Draiman then stepped onto an amp and addressed the audience about families at their shows.

I love that Disturbed shows have become a family affair. …I love that. I have my son up there right now. It should be a family affair. What’s the worst thing a child’s going to encounter? A little bit of profanity? We live in a world where there are so much more vile and ugly things in it that profanity. There’s a time and place for everything.

Draiman also expressed that the music was for everyone.

I see people, all kinds of people. All colors of skin, all backgrounds. It doesn’t matter what your politics are. We don’t care. It doesn’t matter how you identify yourself. We don’t care. Everyone who comes to a Disturbed concert is welcome and accepted and loved

