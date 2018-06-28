Artist Adorns the Sights of Disney Parks With Adorable Paper Cutouts Related to the Scene

Keith Lapling, who, as an Interactive Design Manager at Disney, travels to Disney Parks around the world promoting the brand. In doing so, Lapling very cleverly adorns the sights with adorable, related hand held black paper cutouts. In one case, a giant dragon looms large over the Magic Castle while the Beast protectively guards Matterhorn and a princess sits astride a wishing well.

I’m an artist that designs paper cutouts and takes photographs of them in every-day settings, specifically in the Disney Parks…Inspired by other paper cutout artists, I want to bring that paper magic into Disneyland.