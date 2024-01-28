A Split Screen Comparison Showing the Voice Acting in Disney’s Mickey Mouse Short ‘Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip’

Video editor Thomas H. Smith, who previously crafted a supercut of Disney voice actors and foley artists performing together, did a similar split screen treatment of the 1940 Mickey Mouse animated short “Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip”, placing voice actors Walt Disney, Billy Bletcher, and Elvia Allman alongside their animated selves.

I’ve synced up the filmed recording session, with the final short for this side by side comparison, as well as footage of Disney sound effects head, Jimmy MacDonald, and his team making some of the sound effects featured in a cartoon like this. Enjoy!