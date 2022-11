An Amazing Supercut of Disney Voice Actors Performing Side by Side With Their Animated Selves

In honor of the 99th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios, video editor Thomas H. Smith compiled an amazing supercut of iconic Disney voice actors and foley artists performing their roles side by side with their animated selves from their films.

I have made a mega compilation of all the voice actors behind the characters up until their 54th anniversary. Or at least the ones I could find footage of.