Sodas That Were Discontinued Over the Last 60 Years

Listmaker Rhetty for History looked back on the sodas and soft drinks that have been discontinued over the last 60 years, some with names that are recognizable today and others that are lesser known. Included in this list is Tab, Crystal Pepsi, Patio Cola, I Like Worms, and Rondo, just to name a few.

The soda business can be ruthless at times. Throughout the years, hundreds upon hundreds of different soft drinks have been released to a thirsty market. Many of these old soda products only remain as just a lingering aftertaste in our memories.