Disabled Cat Engulfs Her Human With Grateful Affection

After washing and dressing a severely disabled cat who was born without legs, rescuer Eugenia Comiza of Ladybug Kitty Nursery sat down in a rocking chair to do a bit of snuggling. As the two rocked together, the cat reached up to Comiza’s face with a paw and began to lick her face and rub against her, all to show grateful affection for such good care..

via Caters