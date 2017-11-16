Director’s Cut, A Cutaway Art Print Imagining Film Themed Sections of an Arriflex 35 IIC Movie Camera

The Dorothy Collective has released “Inside Information: Director’s Cut,” a wonderful cutaway art print that imagines the film themed sections of a classic Arriflex 35 IIC movie camera. The art print available to purchase from the Dorothy shop.
The distinctive Arriflex 35 IIC is one of the most significant motion picture cameras of all time, and a favourite of the Hollywood new wave of cinematographers of the 60’s ad 70’s. The hand held camera was famously beloved by Stanley Kubrick whose 1971 cult classic, A Clockwork Orange, was shot almost entirely on the Arri 35 IIC. (read more)
