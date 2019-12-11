Brilliant Cosplay of the CGI Animated Characters From the 1985 Dire Straits Music Video ‘Money For Nothing’

Two very clever cosplayers paid tribute to the 1985 music video for the Dire Straits song “Money for Nothing” by brilliantly dressing as the two manufacturing workers whose complaints made up the lyrics.

Now look at them yo-yo’s

That’s the way you do it

You play the guitar on the MTV

That ain’t workin’, that’s the way you do it

Money for nothin’ and your chicks for free

Now that ain’t workin’, that’s the way you do it

Lemme tell ya, them guys ain’t dumb

Maybe get a blister on your little finger

Maybe get a blister on your thumb

We’ve got to install microwave ovens

Custom kitchen deliveries

We’ve got to move these refrigerators

We’ve got to move these color TV’s…

Given that this was the first fully CGI music video, the costumes are absolutely brilliant. Others agree.

… That ain’t workin. (WHAT am I saying? Not only is this working, it may just be my absolute favourite #cosplay EVER!). If anyone knows who these people are, please pass along that they are AWESOME and totally made my day. Great work!

Dragon Con winners in my book. Holy moley that’s a deep ‘80s cosplay cut. pic.twitter.com/nmoEZjsBJc — Dan Veesenmeyer (@dveese) September 4, 2019

Here’s the original music video from 1985.