Brilliant Cosplay of the CGI Animated Characters From the 1985 Dire Straits Music Video ‘Money For Nothing’

Two very clever cosplayers paid tribute to the 1985 music video for the Dire Straits song “Money for Nothing” by brilliantly dressing as the two manufacturing workers whose complaints made up the lyrics.
Now look at them yo-yo’s
That’s the way you do it
You play the guitar on the MTV
That ain’t workin’, that’s the way you do it
Money for nothin’ and your chicks for free
Now that ain’t workin’, that’s the way you do it
Lemme tell ya, them guys ain’t dumb
Maybe get a blister on your little finger
Maybe get a blister on your thumb
We’ve got to install microwave ovens
Custom kitchen deliveries
We’ve got to move these refrigerators
We’ve got to move these color TV’s…
Given that this was the first fully CGI music video, the costumes are absolutely brilliant. Others agree.
… That ain’t workin. (WHAT am I saying? Not only is this working, it may just be my absolute favourite #cosplay EVER!). If anyone knows who these people are, please pass along that they are AWESOME and totally made my day. Great work!
Dragon Con winners in my book. Holy moley that’s a deep ‘80s cosplay cut. pic.twitter.com/nmoEZjsBJc
— Dan Veesenmeyer (@dveese) September 4, 2019
Money or nothing #dragoncon pic.twitter.com/wNAePmpITL
— cosplay in america @ HolMat (@cosplayamerica) August 31, 2018
Here’s the original music video from 1985.