Dinner With Don, An AARP Original Series Featuring Don Rickles Breaking Bread With Other Celebrities

Shortly before his death, the late great legendary insult comic Don Rickles in partnership with the newly minted AARP Studios created the wonderful interview series entitled “Dinner With Don”. Throughout the 13 episode series, Rickles breaks bread and cracks jokes with fellow comedians, actors, musicians, directors and writers. This series is the first from AARP Studios.

AARP Studios has just released all 13 episodes of our new series “Dinner With Don”. It was Don Rickles’ final project, in which he interviews celebrities including Amy Poehler, Snoop Dogg, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and many many more.

