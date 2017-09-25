Dinner With Don, An AARP Original Series Featuring Don Rickles Breaking Bread With Other Celebrities

AARP Studios has just released all 13 episodes of our new series “Dinner With Don”. It was Don Rickles’ final project, in which he interviews celebrities including Amy Poehler, Snoop Dogg, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and many many more.

