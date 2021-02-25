Digital Artist Reimagines Great Works of Art in Fur

Turkish digital artist Murat Yildirim has quite brilliantly reimagined six iconic works of art by great artists in digital 3D fur. These “Furry Artworks” include “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci, “Girl With a Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer, “The Scream” by Edvard Munch, “The Persistence of Memory” by Salvador Dali and “Soleil Levant” by Claude Monet.

It has long been common to reproduce the world’s most famous paintings by imitation. In this abstract idea, I used furs as a creative tool to move world-famous paintings forward. With this effect, I combined the colors of all pictures in an innovative and vibrant way. I have been impressed by classical paintings since my childhood. However, since modern art has become digital, I have turned all this into my favorite 3D artwork.

These imaginative works are being auctioned off on SuperRare, a digital art marketplace where people can bid on NFT (Non-Fungible Token) art using cryptocurrency.

“The Furry Lisa” was won by Behance founder Scott Belsky, who wrote a fascinating article on crypto art.