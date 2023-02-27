Digging a Virtual Hole Through the Center of the Earth

The educational channel Posit dug a virtual hole through the Earth, explaining what occurs beneath our feet with helpful pixelated illustrations.

The trip takes the viewer first through human-made underground structures such as tunnels, subways and underground trains, mines, oil wells, laboratories, bomb shelters, underground cities, and deep-diving pools, which sit alongside natural phenomena such as caves, catacombs, and burrowing animals. They dive down to Mariana’s Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, before heading further into the mantle.

What if we dug a hole through the earth and out the other side? We created a pixel animation journey to the deepest things humans and animals have dug, through molten rock, and withstanding crushing pressure.

This area relies solely on scientific research, as human exploration is impossible. However, it is known that the many diamonds formed in this layer are brought to the surface through volcano eruptions through pressure and mantel blobs.

Using the most current scientific research we will show you everything from ice-filled diamonds to mantle blobs, that you’ll find deep in the center of the earth.