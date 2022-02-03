An Animated Underground Structure Depth Comparison

Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios created a fascinating yet slightly cleithrophobic 3D animation that compares the depth of underground structures. The comparison includes both manufactured structures such as subways and metros, oil wells, laboratories, and swimming pools alongside such natural structures as caves and catacombs. The soundtrack by Iker Jimenez is the perfect accompaniment to this below-ground venture.

These are the DEEPEST underground STRUCTURES, represented on a real scale, mines, caves, cities, tunnels, installations, etc. Note: Depth is measured from the lowest point to the surface, not to sea level.