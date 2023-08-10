English Accents That Are Difficult to Understand

Linguist Olly Richards of Storylearning examined a number of intricate dialects among English speakers worldwide that may be difficult for outsiders to understand.

You may be a native English speaker but this does not mean you understand English. What if told you I found 11 mighty confusing English dialects to test your skills. First try to guess the country then get the dialect…

These accents include Butterloggy (Northumberland, UK), Trinidadian English, Cape Flat English (South Africa), Appalachian (US), Singapore English (Singlish), Jamaican English, Newfoundland English (Canada), Guyanese, Glasgow (Scotland), Tangier (US), and Liberian English.

Richard also analyzed why English has so many accents.

via The Awesomer