Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How the Unique Physiology of Hibernating Animals Can Help Researchers Find Solutions for Humans

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a soporific Ted Ed lesson written by science journalist Sheena Faherty and animated by Dabid Pascual and Davy Dumartheray, narrator Julianna Zarzycki explains the difference between sleeping and hibernating, the different types of hibernation employed by different animals and the mistaken belief that only certain animals hibernated. Also addressed is torpor, the reduced metabolism and respiration that make up hibernation and how this might be able to provide insight for human health.

So far, they’ve discovered that hibernation is controlled by genes that turn off and on in unique patterns throughout the year, fine-tuning the hibernator’s physiology and behavior… And the genes in question are present in all mammals, which means that researchers could study hibernating mammals to see how their unique control of physiology might help humans.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP