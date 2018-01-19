Die With Me, An App for Chatting With Strangers as Both of Your Device Batteries Die Together

Die With Me is a chat app you can only use when you have less than 5% battery. Enter the chatroom full of people with a low battery. Die together in a chatroom on your way to offline peace.

Belgium artist Dries Depoorter and Montreal interactive developer David Surprenant worked together to create Die With Me , a unique app that allows users to chat with strangers who all have the same problem, a very low device battery. It is only available to use when the device being used is only use has less than 5% battery life left. It is available to purchase in the App Store and Google Play .

