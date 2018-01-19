Die With Me, An App for Chatting With Strangers as Both of Your Device Batteries Die Together

Belgium artist Dries Depoorter and Montreal interactive developer David Surprenant worked together to create Die With Me, a unique app that allows users to chat with strangers who all have the same problem, a very low device battery. It is only available to use when the device being used is only use has less than 5% battery life left. It is available to purchase in the App Store and Google Play.
Die With Me is a chat app you can only use when you have less than 5% battery. Enter the chatroom full of people with a low battery. Die together in a chatroom on your way to offline peace.
via Ryan Hoover